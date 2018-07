TAMPA COALITION OF 100 BLACK WOMEN PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIPS The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Tampa Chapter, held its 26thAnnual Gourmet Gents: “A Culinary Affair” on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The event was held at Higgins Hall. Proceeds from this event provide scholarships to young ladies. This year 8 ladies received scholarships. They…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.