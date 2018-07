Tampa, Fla (July 23, 2018)- Tampa City Councilman Harry Cohen issued the following statement today in response to last week’s fatal shooting of Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced Friday that an arrest would not be made due to a judgement that the shooting fell within the bounds of Florida’s controversial…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.