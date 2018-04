TAMPA CHAPTER OF THE LINKS HOSTS CAREER DAY FOR RADIANT JEWELS AT VAN BUREN The Tampa Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, hosted Career Day for their mentoring group, the Radiant Jewels, at Van Buren Middle School on Wednesday, March 28th. The mentoring group represents chosen 8th grade girls who are about to transition…



