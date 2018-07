TAMPA BAY JUNETEENTH COALITION HOSTS FIRST ‘MISS JUNETEENTH’ PAGEANT The Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition held its First Annual “Miss Juneteenth” Pageant. The event was held on June 22, 2018, at TPepin Hospitality Centre. Miss Adria Johnson was coordinator of the event. The crown was bestowed upon Miss Cloe Jones. Among the program participants…



