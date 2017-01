TAMPA BAY COALITION OF CLERGY EMANCIPATION DAY SERVICE The Tampa Bay Coalition of Clergy, Bishop Thomas Scott, Chairman, held its Emancipation Day Service at Allen Temple A. M. E. Church, Rev. Dr. Glenn Dames, Jr., Host Pastor. The service was held on Monday, January 2nd. The guest minister was Rev. Dr. Wayne Thompson, Pastor,…



