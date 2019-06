The newly elected officers for Tampa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., are, from left to right: Board Members, Jeff Randall, Bianco Berry and Clinton Paris; Rick Brown (Reporter), Robert Irvin (Immediate Past Polemarch/Board Member), Roland Daniels (Polemarch), Collis Ivery, III (Vice Polemarch), Tim Holleman (Strategus), Fred Robinson (Assistant Keeper of Exchequer),…



