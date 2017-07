Men of Tomorrow participants attended the Alpha Phi Alpha Southern Region Leadership Development Institute at Savannah State University in June.¬† Pictured from left to right are: Alpha Phi Alpha Member and Chaperone, Kaseem Mabry and Men of Tomorrow students, Stefon Harris and Justin Swann. The Tampa Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Tampa)…



