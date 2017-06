SAFSA JEWELRY SUSPECT Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a man who used stolen credit cards. The incident took place on June 23rd. According to police, at approximately 12:45 p.m., someone took a woman’s purse and wallet from inside the Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road. A short…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.