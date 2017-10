MRS. STEVELYN DEFREITAS MS. SYDRENA OSBORNE BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor In the past, cancer was a word not spoken out loud. In fact, it is whispered and oftentimes not shared with family members or friends. But others have found that when the information is shared, help is standing by. And that…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.