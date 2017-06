Sunday’s Soulful Supper with Derrick Williams, host of The Gospel Voice, will bring a new and exciting sophisticated Gospel experience to the New Port Richey area every 4th Sunday at Dulcet Restaurant. Derlie Records and the Gospel Voice Ministries have paired with Dulcet Restaurant to create an ingredient of fine dining, contemporary American cuisine, and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.