Panelists at the University Area Community Development Corporation’s summit on attainable housing, from left to right, Sarah Combs, Craig Vanderlaan, Vince Jackson, Mickey Jacobs, Davida Franklin. BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Staff Writer The solutions for attainable housing could come in the form of modular homes that sit on concrete foundations and have…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.