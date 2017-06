Girls from the Centre For Girls learning the game of golf. The Women of Color Golf (WOCG) and the Florida Junior Golf Council (FJGC), in partnership with The Centre for Girls, has launched a Girls Golf Summer Program in Tampa, at The Centre For Girls, 105 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa. The girls’ golf program is…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.