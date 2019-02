FLORIDA’S GOT THE BLUES FLORIDA’S GOT THE BLUES The Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center kicked off its “Florida’s Got the Blues” series on Saturday, February 2, 2019. The Grand Opening event was about Walker Smith and Nitro. Many notable blues artists had roots in Florida and are featured in an engaging exhibit…



