STUDENTS HONORED AT NAACP FREEDOM FUND BANQUET The Hillsborough County Branch NAACP held its Freedom Fund Banquet last Thursday at the Downtown Hilton Hotel. The organization honored a number of individuals, including students. Britnee Blake, a 9th grade student at Howard W. Blake Magnet High School was a Performance Art winner for high schools….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.