TREVOR NEWMAN BENJAMIN WICKERSHAM Two high school students were arrested on Wednesday. The incident had taken place on Monday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon, Trevor Newman and Benjamin Wickersham, both 16, were inside the McDonald’s Restaurant, 16701 Fishhawk Blvd. While inside the business, the teenagers are alleged to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.