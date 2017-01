STUDENTS ARE RECIPIENTS OF AL DIXON SCHOLARSHIP Bridges Over Troubled Waters, Inc., a non-profit organization founded in 2007, presented its 2015 and 2016 scholarships on December 20, 2016 at the Open Cafe. The scholarship is named in honor of Al Dixon, an educator and life coach in the Hillsborough County School System for more than…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.