DAQUAN MAYBELL The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested an 18-year-old student and charged him with bringing a machete to school. The incident took place at Lakewood High School, 1400 54th Avenue, South on Wednesday. According to police, Daquan Maybell allegedly concealed a 28-inch machete inside a trombone case in the band room. It was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.