STEWART MIDDLE MAGNET SCHOOL HONORS BELOVED STAFFER Stewart Middle Magnet School held a Memorial Service for one of its beloved staffers on September 23, 2019. Darryl Beasley, Guidance Counselor who had touched many lives, passed away recently. Dr. Baretta Wilson, Principal, said the school planted a tree and placed a grave marker…



