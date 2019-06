The Golden State Warriors are back in control of the NBA Finals after evening the series at 1-1. Klay Thompson scored 25 points to lead Golden State to a 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 Sunday. Stephen Curry added 23 points and three steals in the road win at Scotiabank Arena, giving…



