HARMONY SHELLMAN … First Black Salutatorian at Steinbrenner High School BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Steinbrenner High School graduates will meet on June 1stat the Florida State Fairgrounds. When they assemble,Harmony Shellman will be on the stage. She holds the distinction of becoming the first African American Salutatorian at Steinbrenner High…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.