The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have reached an agreement on a four-year, $68 million extension that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown is now tied to the Steelers through the 2021 season. He tweeted after he signed his new deal, which is front-loaded; Brown stands…



