Cruiser Sgt. Leif Cardwell was seated in when he was struck from behind. A 48-year-old Florida State Trooper is recovering after being involved in a traffic accident. The accident took place early Monday at State Road 60 and Smith Ryals Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident took place at 1:54 a.m….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.