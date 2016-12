STATE REPRESENTATIVE SEAN SHAW OPENS OFFICE Newly-elected State Representative (Attorney) Sean Shaw held the opening of his Tampa office on Saturday, December 17, 2016. The office is located at 503 W. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. Several persons from the community stopped by to wish him well. Among those who attended the grand opening were,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.