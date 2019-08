DIANNE HART State Representative SEN. DARRYL ROUSON Special Guest BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Saturday, August 17th, State Representative Dianne Hart will host a “Lunch & Learn” Appropriations Workshop. The event will take placein the Media Center at the Carter G. Woodson K-8 School, in the Media Center, 8715 N….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.