STAR SAXOPHONIST, B. K. JACKSON BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer For saxophonist B. K.Jackson, the upcoming Uptown Music Festival isn’t just another gig. It’s a homecoming. Jackson’s current address is Atlanta and he’s a member of Trombone Shorty’s touring band, Orleans Avenue. But the musician’s roots are here in Tampa, so when presented the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.