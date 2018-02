1ST CLASS PAUL QUITO AND CHIEF LAUREST DANIELS ┬áNORFOLK, VA — Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Paul Quito (left), of Quezon City, Philippines, is currently assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). He recently received his certificate of re-enlistment from Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Laurest Daniels (right), of St. Petersburg, during his re-enlistment ceremony….



