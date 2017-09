Spelman grad (C’84) Rosalind Brewer named the COO of Starbucks. Spelman College alumna and board chair Rosalind Brewer has been named President and COO of Starbucks, the company announced. The former CEO of Sam’s Club, who has more than 30 years of corporate management experience and 10 in international executive leadership, will begin her…



