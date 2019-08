PFC. GLENDON OAKLEY Army Pfc. Glendon Oakley was shopping for a jersey Saturday when a child came into the El Paso, Texas, store and said there was a shooter at the nearby Walmart. Oakley told CNN no one in the store, including him, paid attention because they didn’t understand what the child was talking about. Oakley said…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.