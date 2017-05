Snoop Dogg is expanding his brand into clothing with the help of his oldest son, Cordell. Rapper Snoop Dogg is launching a new fashion line. The JOYRICH x Snoop Dogg collection will be released next month and Snoop will host his first-ever fashion show at Made LA in support of the launch. The two-day…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.