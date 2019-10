Richedean Hills-Ackbar accepts her 2018 Family Flame Award as Ward Cox of For The Family looks on. Almost everyone knows someone whose kindness rises above the crowd. Describe why they deserve a Family Flame Award and a $100 gift card in a 1-minute smartphone “selfie” video. Or, describe something that you and your friends did…



