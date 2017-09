Picking up where Serena and Venus Williams left off, Sloane Stephens beats Madison ‘Maddie’ Keys to win the U. S. Open. NEW YORK — Sloane Stephens never looked shaken by the setting or the stakes in her first Grand Slam final. Her opponent, Madison Keys, most definitely did. Stephens easily beat her close friend…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.