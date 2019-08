U. S. gymnastics champion Simone Biles won a record-tying sixth all-around title at the U. S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday night, and became the first woman to land a triple-double during floor exercise competition in the process, according to Team USA.The 22-year-old took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam…



