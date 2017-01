Gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will appear SI’s swimsuit issue. Sports Illustrated on Tuesday released images of Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman from their Swimsuit Issue photo shoots ? and both gold medalists beamed over the results. Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today,”…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.