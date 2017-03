DAVID CHAMBERS OPEMBE EBONY CHAMBERS STILLWELL Last week, a U. S. District Judge sentenced a man to serve time in federal prison for bank fraud. His sister is scheduled for sentencing on March 2oth. According to court documents, David Chambers Opembe, 25, of Houston, Texas entered a guilty plea on November 14, 2016. U….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.