HORACE FOWLER … In critical condition An early morning shooting on Wednesday has left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting took place at 8714 N. 48th Street. According to the Tampa Police Department, at approximately 4:45 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived…



