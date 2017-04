NILE KEITH JAMAL OWENS … Mistakenly identified as Horace Fowler During the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 22nd, a shooting took place at 8714 N. 48th Street. The shooting left a Tampa man in critical condition, and he remains hospitalized recovering from his injuries. In the days following the shooting, police identified the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.