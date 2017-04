JAYQUON JOHNSON 7/8/1999 to 1/1/2017 CODY QUINN … Admitted shooter, surrendered on Friday HEIDI QUINN … Mother of shooter, surrendered on Friday BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor The person responsible for the shooting death of a high school student will not be prosecuted. On Friday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.