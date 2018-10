SHERIFF CHAD CHRONISTER BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will host a Gun Swap on Saturday, October 6, 2018. The first location will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Falkenburg Road Jail, 520 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, 33619. The second location Gun…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.