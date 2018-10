SHARING FASHIONS WAS PART OF WOMEN’S BRUNCH Alysia Lance, founder of She’Xcellence, hosted a Women’s Empowerment Summit last month. The event was held at the Embassy Suites By Hilton in Brandon. In addition to Praise and Worship and Words of Empowerment, there was Brunch and a Fashion Show with several of the women…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.