SHAKIRA Merry Christmas to all, especially this week’s Spotlight feature, Shakira. As the year prepares to end, Shakira said she’s just getting started, and if you didn’t get to see her in 2016, she promises 2017 will be the year she becomes a star. Let’s all wish Shakira Happy Holidays. Congratulations to Shakira as this…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.