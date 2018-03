PHILLIPS MENDEZ A 49-year-old man was arrested at Tampa International Airport Wednesday after he arrived from Puerto Rico. He is accused of sexually abusing two children over a 3-year period. According to the Dade City Police Department, detectives assisted by the TIA Police Department, arrested Phillips Edgardo Mendez on a warrant. He was charged with…



