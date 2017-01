Top seed Serena Williams hasn’t held back in assessing her error-strewn performance during a shock defeat at the ASB Classic, describing it as “unprofessional”. The world No.2 and winner of 22 grand slam singles titles lost her second-round match to fellow American Madison Brengle 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 6-4. She struggled with the windy conditions in…



