Mrs. Gladys Blount, left, and her roommate, Mrs. Thelma Davis, plan to spend the holidays quietly at home with family and friends. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor For many years, two ladies shared many things in common, but their paths never crossed. However, as fate would have it, today, the senior citizens…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.