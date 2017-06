Senate Leader Mitch McConnell did not have enough votes to pass the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told senators on Tuesday that he will delay a vote on the Senate GOP health care bill until after the July Fourth recess. Facing intransigent Republican opposition, the Senate majority leader dealt another setback to Republicans’…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.