Just 24 hours after the second Democratic Presidential debate, Kamala Harris’ committee says the California senator raised $2 million. Harris reportedly received┬ádonations from 63,277 people and more than 50 percent were first-time supporters. “We have momentum,” Lilly Adams, Harris’ communication director toldCBS News. Adams said those in the audience and watching at home “are fueling…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.