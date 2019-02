Members of the Shuffleboard Team shown from left to right are:Steve Scott director and trainer, Quency Jefferson, Katherine Palmer, Pearl James, Linda Cotney, and Mr. Micah Miller, sponsor, of Health Matters Pharmacy. Shown standing from left to right: Earlene Cohen, Helen Rouse, Sandra Flowers, Shirley Thomas, Jacqueline Wilks, Beatrice Jolliff, Sandra Mills, and Jimmy Jackson….



