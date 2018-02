MARQUES JARVELLE HAINES DELSHAWN BRADSHAW The Winter Haven Police department has arrested a second man in connection with an armed robbery. He was taken into custody Monday. According to police, the victim was alone with her toddler at Kiwanis Park, 301 Avenue C, NE, in Winter Haven last Thursday, around 10 a.m. The…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.