BABY FORMULA THEFT SUSPECT Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to identify a man who walked out of the Walmart Store, 2140 Bloomingdale Avenue, with more than 100 cans of baby formula. The theft took place Saturday, August 26th. According to police, an unidentified suspect entered the store around 8:30 a.m.,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.