HOTEL SUSPECT Tampa Police are continuing their investigation into a string of armed robberies that began last month. So far, three businesses have been robbed at gunpoint. According to police the first robbery took place on November 20th, at approximately 4:30 a.m. The suspect walked into the Days Inn, 2905 N. 50th Street, walked…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.