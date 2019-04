The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson have reached agreement on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus and makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday morning. The four-year extension, which was signed and announced on Tuesday, keeps the 30-year-old Wilson…



